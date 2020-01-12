Vale Genta Rocks A V-Bar Bikini And Celebrates Saturday With Cheetopuff The Cat

Vale held her pet while showing off a stylish gray two-piece.

Vale Genta welcomed the weekend with a little help from a furry friend. On Saturday, the actress and popular internet personality took to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini photo with her 1.7 million followers. Her pet cat, Cheetopuff, posed with her, but he wasn’t rocking a swimsuit.

Vale was pictured wearing a sporty gray bikini. The swimsuit included a V-bar style top with underwire that extended up in the middle of the bust to create an upside-down V shape. The top featured molded cups and black spaghetti straps. The bottom edges and sides of the garment were trimmed in black.

Vale’s matching bikini bottoms dipped down low to expose most of her long, lean torso. The bottoms featured thin, black side straps that were pulled up over her hip bones. Vale was showing off her sculpted, flat stomach and slender thighs. She highlighted her thighs’ slimness by slightly spreading her legs to strike a knee-pop pose.

The petite social media star accessorized her swimwear with a fine gold charm necklace, two leather bracelets, and a few silver rings. Her beauty look included brown eyeshadow, a generous application of mascara, and a nude lip. Vale wore her long, dark hair down.

Vale was posing with her lips slightly puckered and her head tilted to the side. She was holding her beloved orange tabby cat, Cheetopuff. The feline was draped over her right arm, and he was striking a paws-out pose as he stared at the camera with an alert look on his face.

In the caption of her post, Vale wrote that she and Cheetopuff just wanted to wish everyone a “Happy Saturday.”

So far, Vale and her furry friend’s weekend greeting has been liked over 97,000 times.

“This is the best photo EVER,” wrote one fan.

“So cute! Looks at them eyes! Oh, and you look cute in this pic too,” read another response to her post.

A few fans ignored Cheetopuff and only commented on Vale.

“That killah body is lethal…. do you have a license for it??” gushed one admirer.

However, Vale’s pet also received praise for being such a pro at posing for photos.

“Why my cat can’t stay that calm in my hands??” one fan remarked.

The only critique that a few of Vale’s followers had was that she should have wished them a “Happy Caturday” instead of a “Happy Saturday.”

Vale doesn’t have to pose with a cat for her social media snaps to get love from her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a pair of photos that pictured the Guilty Party actress rocking an orange thong bikini and eating a melon also proved to be rather popular. That set of snapshots racked up over 24,000 likes in just one hour.