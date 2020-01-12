Lizzo Dances & Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Bodysuit For Instagram Video

Curvaceous queen Lizzo surprised her 7.4 million Instagram followers with a fun video in which she busted out some dance moves while rocking a skimpy bodysuit. The video was taken while Lizzo was in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag of the post confirmed.

Lizzo rocked a bold bodysuit that featured bright shades of pink, purple, and orange, and had some black leather details at the waist and along the chest. The neckline was plunging, and showcased Lizzo’s ample assets. She paired the bodysuit with some fishnet stockings and a glittery silver garter belt. Her long hair hung down to her waist, and she rocked some bold makeup as well, pairing a nude lip with purple eyeshadow.

The video appeared to have been captured while Lizzo was in a bathroom or some other neutral space, and she shook her curves while rocking her hips from side to side. She started out the video with a serious expression on her face, and finished by flashing a smile at the camera before bending over to shut off the video. She had some major cleavage on display in the sizzling look, and she drew attention to her curves in the caption as well. Lizzo didn’t give the video much context, and instead just added “thick n delicious!” in the caption.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the video, and within just 18 hours, the sassy and sexy video racked up over 2.1 million views. Many of the musician’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fun video, and to compliment Lizzo’s curves.

“I call this a meal if you not built like this don’t dm me,” one fan commented.

Another fan made reference to the recent scandal between Lizzo and fitness professional Jillian Michaels, and said “when Jillian Michaels asked why we are celebrating your body, I wanted to say “because of people like you!!!!” – but also, because of this! You got moves! You’re amazing! We love you!”

“You give me courage to love my curves too. Thank goodness for you! Shine bright,” another fan added.

“Let’s all bow down to the queen,” one follower said.

Lizzo is never afraid to bust out some moves, no matter where she is or what the situation. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell donned a purple jumpsuit for a flight to Las Vegas. She twerked with her friends on a private jet as they got ready to head to Las Vegas, where Lizzo later performed at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas.