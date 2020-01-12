Kaitlynn Carter Reunited With Ex Brody Jenner And His Mother, Linda Thompson

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner recently reunited months after ending their marriage.

The two exes had a friendly reunion together on Friday, January 10, per Us Weekly. Carter shared a video on her Instagram Stories during her time out with Jenner. The black-and-white clip shows Jenner drinking from a mug while the pair were outside. In one scene of the clip, Jenner jokingly gave Carter the middle finger as she continued to record him during the clip. Carter captioned the video by alluding to her millions of Instagram followers that her ex is now single.

That same day, Carter posted a photo of herself having dinner with Thompson. The two ladies were accompanied by Thompson’s friend, Alexandra Amodio at Nobu in Malibu. The three were on a staycation at the time and snapped a photo during their time together. In her caption, Carter shared how proud she was to be considered a part of Jenner’s “modern family.”

Fans of Carter and Jenner seemed pleased to see that the two are still in each other’s lives. The fashion blogger’s post of her and Thompson received more than 20,000 likes from her followers. Carter also received more than 100 comments under her post.

“This makes me so happy for you,” one fan said of the reunion.

“Beautiful women right there,” another chimed in.

“Seems like you belong there,” one follower wrote.

“Hope you back with Brody if it feels real in your heart and head go for it,” another advised.

Carter and Jenner shocked their fans when they announced that they were breaking up back in August 2019. The two were together for several years before tying the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. Shortly after their split, reports began to surface that the two weren’t legally married in the United States, as they never obtained a marriage license after their wedding.

Neither Carter nor Jenner shared in detail what caused their split. In a statement from Jenner’s rep, Scott Newman, Carter and Jenner were said to have “love and respect for one another” even though they’re no longer together. Carter has also remained in contact with Thompson, both in-person and through exchanges on social media.

Since their breakup, both Carter and Jenner have seemed to have moved on with other partners. Shortly after it was announced that they were broken up, Carter was seen spending time with Miley Cyrus. The romance between the two friends was short-lived and ended within a few weeks. Jenner was seen with model Josie Canseco back in August 2019, but the couple ended their relationship that October. Jenner is now reportedly dating model Allison Mason.