Australian bombshell Laura Amy Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit & Tiny Shorts In New Instagram Photo

Laura Amy shared with her Instagram account on January 12 another sultry snapshot where she proudly put her ample cleavage and incredible figure on display in a revealing bikini top and a pair of tiny Daisy- Duke-esque shorts while posing for the camera.

In the first photo, the Sydney-based internet personality was photographed in what seemed like a hotel room, and sat on a queen-sized bed, as she leans slightly forward, her legs apart. The pose provided the camera with a clear view of her toned abs.

Laura rocked a metallic pewter triangle-style bikini top that seemed tiny against her big busts, and the Australian stunner seems dangerously close to spilling out. She paired the risqué top with a high-waisted acid wash denim cut-offs that hugged her slim waist.

There was no geotag indicated in the post, so the location of where the photo was taken was not known. However, Laura posted an Instagram Story, showing herself inside a hotel room, wearing the same sexy ensemble, probably for a photoshoot, and according to the caption, Laura tagged online retail giant, Fashion Nova.

The model styled her blond locks into two pigtails, and a few loose tendrils of hair framed her face. Laura’s glamorous makeup consisted of filled-in eyebrows, peachy, eyeshadow, contour and bronzer, as well as a hint of peach blush, tons of highlighter, and matte nude lipstick. She wore a pair of big gold hoop earrings, a gold bangle, and a massive diamond ring for her accessories.

Over the span of seven hours, the model’s followers liked her recent share over 9,000 times and gained more than 200 comments. Laura’s followers flocked over the comments section to let her know how beautiful she looked.

While Laura has been known for her incredible fit body and social media presence, her self-confidence journey was a challenging one as she battled an eating disorder in 2015, the Daily Mail reported. In the photos on the publication site, she looked abnormally skinny and underweight.

As of recent, Laura has been keeping a healthy diet where she has been eating the right food and regularly lifts weights to build her strength. As seen in her recent photos, Laura’s been working hard on maintaining her healthy lifestyle as she has been looking healthier and sexier than ever.