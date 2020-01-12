AEW Rumors: Marty Scurll Reportedly Set To Sign With Rival Company

Marty Scurll is reportedly wanted by WWE and All Elite Wrestling, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Ring of Honor star could be close to signing a deal with his old company.

As quoted by WrestleTalk, Scurll’s new ROH deal will see him receive WWE “main roster money” and allow him to work for some other promotions.

“Marty Scurll has not signed a new contract but it very close. The deal will include him wrestling in ROH, New Japan and NWA. There looks to be more than that as well as the door contractually would not be closed to AEW.”

Scurll has wrestled for NWA since becoming a free agent, and the superstar has a storied history with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The news is surprising, however, as many fans and pundits believed that he’d join AEW. He used to be a member of The Elite faction alongside AEW co-founders Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and it seemed like only a matter of time until Scurll joined his friends.

According to Meltzer, the latest Scurll news is a recent development. However, the extra money, coupled with some other roles within the company, could have prompted the superstar to want to stay with ROH.

“The word making the rounds is that he and Ring of Honor are close to a deal that will see Scurll remain and take on some additional responsibilities with the company, but the deal wasn’t done as of a few days ago.”

Meltzer didn’t go into detail about his other “responsibilities,” so there’s no telling what he’s been offered. However, it could mean that he’ll be more involved with the backstage side of things — such as booking.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, he also fueled speculation that he’s on the way to AEW after sharing a photo with Luke Harper, teasing the possibility that he could be bringing the former WWE superstar into his Villain Club stable. Harper is reportedly high on AEW’s wanted list, with executive vice president Cody Rhodes describing him as a “special” talent.

Of course, nothing is certain yet. Perhaps this latest development will encourage AEW and WWE to offer Scurll an even better deal.

While WWE expects performers to be exclusive to the company, AEW will allow Scurll to compete for NJPW and other foreign promotions. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley compete for the Japanese promotion, and other superstars are allowed to wrestle for companies elsewhere.