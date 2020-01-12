Porsha Williams’ Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Seemingly Addresses Recent Cheating Rumors On Instagram

Porsha Williams’ fiance recently used his personal Instagram page to share his thoughts on cheating rumors that have surfaced against him.

Dennis McKinley was recently seen with four women at a diner in Atlanta at 4:00 a.m. McKinley was reportedly very friendly with the women during the meal, and even footed the bill at the end of the early morning outing. The Atlanta businessman wasn’t with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star at the diner, which lead to suspicions of foul play on his end.

According to BET News, McKinley seemingly decided to address the rumors in his own way. He recently shared an image on his Instagram story that many of his followers thought was about the recent rumors. He posted a photo that read, “I can’t eat?” alluding to the fact that McKinley seemed to be simply enjoying a meal during an outing with “multiple beautiful women.”

Williams herself has yet to address the infidelity rumors publicly. The reality star has, though, shared positive messages in light of the cheating scandal.

While McKinley was able to laugh off the rumors, his past infidelity was reportedly one of the reasons that Williams’ fans were concerned for the Bravo star. The couple made headlines in the summer of 2019 after McKinley was reported to have cheated on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Since the accusations, both McKinley and Ward have denied that they were involved in an affair. McKinley did admit, though, that he was unfaithful to Williams during their relationship, which caused Williams to end their engagement. The couple later reconciled and are currently working on their new engagement.

Williams spoke about how the couple were able to find their way back to each other after McKinley’s infidelity back in December 2019 when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Williams said. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do. You have to have trust.”

The couple has also been on a tropical vacation together. Williams recently shared multiple photos from their time in Jamaica. The two posed for some photos together, and Williams also posted a slew of swimsuit snaps of herself enjoying her vacation.

McKinley neglected to share how he knew the four women that he was with at the restaurant. One woman did claim, though, that McKinley direct messaged her before they decided to have their outing together.