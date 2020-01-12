‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Seen With Other Women At A Club At 4AM

Porsha Williams’ fiance, Dennis McKinley, was recently spotted with four other women months after his past infidelity.

Radar Online reports that the Atlanta businessman was seen in the Majestic diner in Atlanta with the group of women. The outlet reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wasn’t with her fiance and baby daddy at the time. The group reportedly stopped to grab a bite to eat in the wee hours of 4:00 a.m. An insider for the outlet dished that McKinley was the only man at the table, and was wearing a purple hoodie that looked identical to one he had shared on his Instagram page. The source also shared that the women were “flirting” with him during their outing. One woman was even reportedly exchanging in physical contact with the father of one during their time at the diner.

“The girl in black had her head on his shoulder,” the insider said of one of the women in the leaked video. “It was like he was on a date with all of them.”

One of the women in McKinley’s group also reportedly provided details to the other women regarding how the two met. The woman reportedly shared with the group that she became friendly with McKinley after he direct messaged her on social media. The source didn’t confirm how McKinley formed a relationship with the other women at the diner. One source did, however, say that McKinley was generous with the ladies and made sure that their food was paid for by footing the bill at the end of the night.

“They all left in a black Escalade,” the source said about their exit from the diner in the early morning hours. “There was a driver, Dennis wasn’t driving.”

McKinley’s recent outing comes after and Williams reconciled and became “re-engaged” back in September 2019. McKinley made the commitment official by proposing to Williams for a second time in front of RHOA cameras. Williams ended their relationship back in June 2019 after McKinley cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. McKinley’s reasons for cheating on his fiancee were due to Williams’ battle with postpartum depression, which followed the reality star’s “rough” pregnancy. The report also comes after McKinley confirmed to his Instagram followers that some members of Williams’ family have learned to forgive him for his actions against her, including her sister, Lauren.

Williams has yet to share her thoughts about McKinley’s outing publicly.