Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Some Serious Skin In Plunging Gown At LAFCA 2020

Jennifer Lopez continues to wow on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday where she was honored for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie, “Hustlers.” She walked the red carpet in yet another amazing dress that not only showed off her sense of style, but also showed off plenty of skin as well.

The 50-year-old entertainer dazzled in a baby blue Elie Saab gown that featured a plunging neckline that went right down to her naval. According to The Daily Mail, the cleavage-bearing dress hung all the way to the floor and dragged behind her as she walked the LAFCA’s red carpet. The gorgeous number also featured a matching wide belt around her toned waistline and long puffy sleeves. She carried a glittery clutch in her hand.

Jennifer Lopez perfected the look with full on makeup that consisted of a darker blue color that was not only applied to her eyelids, but also under her eyes for a full effect that made her sparkling brown eyes stand out. She also played her lashes up with a thick coat of mascara. The famous mom of two appeared to have a bit of bronze on her face for some added color. She seemed to play down her lips with a paler color as if to make her eyes stand out even more.

Lopez’s long brown locks was pulled up into a high twisted bun with a few wavy strands that were left hanging down softly around her face. Although JLo chose not to wear any kind of necklace to the event, she did make up for it by donning diamond studded earrings and a few sparkling rings on her fingers.

Thank you to the @LAFilmCritics Association for the Best Supporting Actress award! What an incredible night ✨✨! #LAFCA #HustlersMovie pic.twitter.com/zQWLqu8SHJ — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 12, 2020

Jennifer Lopez was honored for her role as Ramona Vega, a stripper who takes Destiny (Constance Wu) under her wing to show her the ropes. When the 2008 financial collapse happens, the two women devise a plan for their own futures. This film has gotten rave reviews and now Lopez and the whole crew are being rewarded for it.

On her Instagram stories, Jennifer Lopez posted a few snaps with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in their limo on their way to the LAFCA event. She is also seen sitting proudly holding onto her award at the event.

The actress/singer is certainly no stranger to plunging necklines. She just recently shared that she is the new face of Versace for 2020. She celebrated with photos of herself in a series of sultry poses that showed off her famous curves and lots of skin as well.