‘Saved By The Bell’ Fans Are ‘So Excited’ As Mario Lopez Shares First Look At Revival Series From The Max

The actor reunites with co-star Elizabeth Berkley at the iconic diner from the original series.

Saved By the Bell fans are freaking out over a first look video from the set of the reboot series. The long-awaited revival of the 1990s TV sitcom has been in the works for months, but now series star Mario Lopez has shared a sneak peek at the set of The Max, the iconic eatery featured in the original series, as production for the reboot gets underway.

In the video shared to Instagram, Lopez and co-star Elizabeth Berkley are on the SBTB set at the famous The Max diner as they shoot a promo for NBC’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, which will air the Saved By the Bell revival.

Lopez, who plays A.C. Slater, and Berkley, aka Jessie Spano, joke that they feel like they’re in a “time machine” as they sit at a table at The Max more than 30 years after the original Saturday morning sitcom debuted on NBC.

Lopez then points out Saved by the Bell veteran Ed Alonzo, who played diner owner Max in the original series. Alonzo is standing behind his co-stars sporting his signature haircut and a red “The Max” t-shirt.

It’s no surprise that diehard SBTB fans went into a frenzy over the nostalgic sneak peek, and not just over the previously unannounced return of diner owner Max.

In the comments section to the post, fans referenced Berkley’s famous line from the 1990 Saved By the Bell episode “Jessie’s Song,” which featured her character, Jessie Spano, taking too many caffeine pills and melting down while singing the Pointer Sisters song, “I’m So Excited.”

“I’m so excited, I’m so excitedddd,” one fan wrote in the comments to Lopez’ new post.

“As Jessie Spano would say….I’m so excited,” another added.

“I’m so excited! (In Jessie’s voice) ahhhhh,” a third fan chimed in of the Saved By the Bell revival.

“Only true SBTB fans know that reference,” another fan pointed out.

While Lopez and Berkley are the only two main cast members in the new video, they will be joined by some of their other co-stars for the reboot.

In a surprising plot twist, Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris will turn up as the governor of California. The Mixed-ish star will appear in three episodes of the Saved by the Bell revival and also hold an executive producer title, TV Line reports. In addition, Tiffani Thiessen is expected to appear as her classic character Kelly Kapowski in the revival “in some capacity.”

New cast members include John Michael Higgins as Bayside High’s new principal, and Josie Totah as Lexi, ” a sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

The original Saved By the Bell series also stared Dustin Diamond as Samuel “Screech” Powers, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.

You can see Berkley’s famous “I’m so excited” clip from the original Saved By the Bell series below.