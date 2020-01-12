‘One Piece’ Episode 918 Preview Features Three Beast Pirates All-Stars, Fight Between Inuarashi And Shutenmaru

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “It’s On! The Special Operation to Bring Down Kaido!” is set to feature several interesting scenes in the Land of Wano. These include the clash between Inuarashi and Thief Brigade captain Shutenmaru, the meeting of the three Beast Pirates All-Stars, the situation of Monkey D. Luffy at Prisoner’s Mine, and the Straw Hat Pirates’ plan to take down Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

While One Piece Episode 917 focused on the battle between former Warlord and Thriller Bark Pirates captain Gecko Moria and the Blackbeard Pirates and the commotion involving Sabo, the Revolutionary Army commanders, and Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu, One Piece Episode 918 is expected to show a different event. As revealed in the preview, One Piece Episode 918 will be featuring the start of Land of Wano – Act Two.

“Sangoro, who cooks at a soba cart where his allies gather, and the kunoichi Onami successfully play their parts and the operation to take down Kaido gets rolling. Meanwhile, Luffy’s indomitable fighting spirit is raised up even more and he creates a furor along with Kid.”

While it was not stated in the synopsis, One Piece Episode 918 preview showed Inuarashi fighting Shutenmaru. Shutenmaru was initially introduced as the Thief Brigade Chief in the Land of Wano, but Kinemon revealed that he’s one of the Nine Red Scabbards named Ashura Doji. However, 20 years after Lord Kozuki Oden was executed by Emperor Kaido, their relationship with Shutenmaru might have turned sour. As of now, they might be trying to convince him to join them in their plan to avenge Lord Oden and free the Land of Wano from Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

One Piece Episode 918 is also expected to reveal all the Beast Pirates All-Stars. So far, only one of the Beast Pirates All-Star was introduced – Jack the Drought, who wreaked havoc at Zou while finding the ninja named Raizo. In the preview, Jack was shown having a meeting with the two Beast Pirates All-Stars – King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will also show Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy in Emperor Kaido’s prison. Though he’s being constantly tortured by the guards, Luffy’s spirit remains intact. As of now, Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid are becoming huge headaches at the Prisoner’s Mine.

Though their captain became a prisoner of their enemy, the Straw Hat Pirates still decided to stick with their original plan to take down Emperor Kaido. While waiting for the day of their raid at Onigashima, the Straw Hat Pirates are in a disguise to make it easier for them to get the information they need. One Piece Episode 918 preview showed Vinsmoke Sanji cooking at a soba cart and Nami posing as a kunoichi.