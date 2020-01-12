Fitness Model Michie Peachie Shows Off Toned Physique In Gray Leggings For Strenuous Leg Day Workout

Fitness model Michie Peachie shared her leg day routine on Instagram on Saturday and fans are loving it.

In the series of videos, the 27-year-old stunner wore a pair of high-waisted gray leggings and crop-top that emphasized her incredibly toned muscles.

The first video saw her perform a set of weighted figure-4 kickbacks with a barbell plate held against her leg and one hand on a wall to maintain her balance.

In the second clip, she smiled as she powered through dumbbell angled lunges and recommended doing four sets of 12 reps.

She introduced a bench into the workout in the third video and laid her torso on it to do some reverse hyperextensions, which involved raising her lower body while holding a dumbbell between her feet.

She ditched the bench in the next clip and brought in a long red resistance band for some reverse deadlifts with dumbells. She placed one end of the resistance band under her feet and the other around her neck which appeared to help stabilize her body as she completed each rep.

In the last video, Michie shared some additional tips on getting the most out of the workout she shared.

“I want you working out ‘mind to muscle,’ that means I want you thinking about your glutes, your quads and your hams throughout this workout.”

Fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstrations in the comments section of the post.

“I need you to put this on DVD!” one person wrote.

“Amazing workout for the gluteus. Thanks for sharing with us!” another added before including two red heart emoji to their comment.

One commenter compared Michie to a celestial being.

“The Goddess of fitness!!” they gushed.

While a lot of the comments were filled with compliments, one fan questioned whether she trained other parts of her body.

“Do you train legs everyday?!!!!! Do you train the upper body at all? I mean it looks like you do but all your posts are glute workouts it seems!!!!!” they wrote.

The last workout circuit that Michie posted to Instagram was focused on the lower body as well. It included cable sliders, bent-knee kickbacks, and kneeling squats in a three-video update that attracted more than 11,000 likes.

But in a workout video series posted to Instagram two days ago, she trained her abdominal muscles with banded bicycle kicks, mountain climbers, and flutter kicks. In the caption, the fitness model stressed that this circuit could be done at home.

“Home ABS!!! Lets goooo!!! No excuses!” she wrote. “I don’t care if you don’t have time to get to the gym. Consistency is everything when it comes to making real progress.”