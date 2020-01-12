NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Warriors For Green, Paschall, And Two 1st-Round Picks, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

Do the Warriors have a realistic chance of acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves?

As they continue to struggle in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors continue to heat up that former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns is growing unhappy with the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Timberwolves fail to end their struggle, most people see Towns following the footsteps of other NBA superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota. Once Towns becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster, including the Golden State Warriors.

In his recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop suggested a way regarding how the Warriors will be able to host the reunion between Towns and D’Angelo Russell. In the proposed trade deal, the Warriors would be sending a trade package including Draymond Green, Eric Paschall, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns. Before proceeding with the blockbuster trade deal, both NBA teams would be needing to wait until February 2, 2020, since Green just signed a contract extension last summer.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would help the Warriors and the Timberwolves in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their team, the potential deal would allow the Timberwolves to acquire a defensive-minded veteran leader in Green, a young and promising prospect in Paschall, and two future first-round picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

“With Draymond Green’s max-value contract extension this offseason, the Wolves would have the weapon on defense to match Andrew Wiggins on offense,” Beighle wrote. “Then, you also give the Wolves 23-year-old Eric Paschall. He’s easily been the 2019 draft’s best second-round pick, averaging 14.1 points per game on 49% from the field. He should continue to blossom isn’t a quality role player. The real value is in the 2020 first-round pick though. It should end up as a top-eight pick at the very least.”

Meanwhile, Towns would be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 24-year-old center is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Adding a young and talented All-Star caliber big men like Towns to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Russell would undeniably give them a legitimate chance of fully dominating the deep Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.