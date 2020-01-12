DreamDoll Flaunts Hourglass Figure In A Cheetah-Print Bodysuit

DreamDoll posted a couple of new photos for her Instagram followers today. She flaunted her hourglass figure in a cheetah-print bodysuit.

The outfit was skintight with a high collar and long sleeves. The bottom of it mimicked biker shorts. The animal-print gave her look a jungle vibe. Meanwhile, the stunner wore her hair down in luxurious curls. She wore her locks down in a side part. She also brushed her hair in front of both shoulders.

DreamDoll sported dark eye makeup. This included liner on her lower lids, plus purple eyeshadow. She added a hint of white color right beneath her brows. Her cheeks were also pink thanks to her blush. The rapper didn’t wear any visible accessories, which left the attention solely on her outfit and figure.

The first photo was of the beauty standing while facing the camera. She bent her elbows and placed her hands on the front of her shoulders. Meanwhile, she parted her lips in a coy way and gave a fierce look.

The backdrop matched her ensemble. The space immediately behind DreamDoll was covered with a black curtain. However, to her right, was a wall that was covered in cheetah-print. It was a darker shade than her outfit.

The second picture of the set was similar. The rapper stood with her legs together this time. She placed her right hand on her hips, and placed her other hand behind her ear. DreamDoll tilted her head to the side and smiled with her lips closed.

The bombshell’s fans rushed to the comments section and gushed about her good looks.

“OMG GIVING ME VERY MUCH CHEETAH GYAL,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow you look stunning and gorgeous,” expressed a fan.

“Sis i love you! Period little baby doll,” raved a follower.

Plus, fellow rapper, Hitmaka, stopped by with a comment.

“Drop our single or I’m a leak it,” he joked.

“@hitmaka that’s been my mood TF ALL 4 of them,” responded DreamDoll.

At this time, it’s hard to know when the duo are planning on releasing their new songs.

In addition, the rapper posted another Instagram photo yesterday. Her hourglass figure was on display again, except instead of a bodysuit, she opted for a black strapless corset. DreamDoll stood inside a shower with clear walls. She pushed open the door with her right hand while placing her other hand above her to the left. She accessorized with shiny gloves that reached her elbows. Plus, the stunner wore a necklace and sparkling dangle earrings.