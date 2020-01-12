Brazilian Beauty Camila Coelho Soaks Up The Rays In A Bikini

Brazilian beauty Camila Coelho posted a new Instagram picture to her feed a day ago, one where she was soaking up the rays in a black bikini.

The photo was taken at the beach, as Camila sat on a large rock formation with the ocean visible in the backdrop. She leaned back and propped herself up with her arms, extending her left leg in front and bending her right knee. The stunner also tilted her chin up while closing her eyes.

The rock that the model posed on was light brown and gray with small holes throughout. It looked a little jagged, but the model didn’t seem to be bothered at all.

The combination of Camila’s outfit and her pose left her toned body on full display. Her abs appeared especially flat, while her legs were muscular and athletic.

It wasn’t just the model’s beauty that was eye-catching, as the photo also emphasized the stunning surroundings. It looked like the tide was recently in, with the beach area being flooded with at least a few inches of water. Beyond that was a stretch of sand, which gave way to turquoise waters.

Likewise, the snap prominently featured a brilliant blue sky with puffy clouds floating above. The sun shone down on Camila, who seemed to be enjoying the moment as her skin glowed and looked flawless.

The beauty’s followers seemingly had nothing but compliments for her in the comments section. Most people seemed stunned to see her fit figure.

“This is goals. I’m obsessed with her style and body!” gushed a fan.

“Camila! Give us your workout routine… OMG your body!!!” exclaimed a follower, with many others also requesting workout and diet plans.

People can hope for a new workout plan from Camila. It’s worth noting that she was featured during an episode of a YouTube channel called Biossance, which was posted in February 2019.

Furthermore, other fans offered some general praise in their comments.

“Is this the definition of perfection?” wondered an admirer.

“Gorgeous.. where is that?” asked a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another set of bikini pics on December 30 that caught many of her fans’ attention. While she was rocking the same swimsuit, she stood in front of a blue-gray rock formation during that shoot. The first photo of the set showed Camila standing with her right leg crossed in front, raising her left hand to touch her hair. The second image was of the model looking straight at the camera.