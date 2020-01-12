Padma Lakshmi Shows Cleavage In Denim Jumpsuit

Padma Lakshmi posted a new picture to her Instagram feed today. She rocked a denim jumpsuit, which she left partially unzipped to reveal her cleavage.

The Top Chef host was seen standing outside in front of a white building. The outfit that she wore was sleeveless with small lapels. The front zipper extended from the top of the jumpsuit to below her belly button. There were two seams on the front by her chest, along with another that highlighted her waist. Two belt loops were left unused in the front. There was a seam in the shape of a half-circle that extended from her hips up to her chest.

Padma was seen smiling widely for the photo. She glanced to her left while holding onto a brown strap with her left hand. Although most of her bag was out of the frame, it was possible to see that the straps had small stud accents. Meanwhile, the stunner placed her right hand on the low, black wrought-iron fence behind her.

Behind the model was a small yard area. The ground was covered in small rocks. There were trees and green plants throughout.

And that’s not to mention that whatever makeup that Padma wore was natural-looking. She sported light pink lipstick and a hint of liner on her lower lids.

The beauty’s followers had plenty of nice things to say about her in the comments section. Her denim look even inspired Andy Cohen to leave a message.

“I need that jumpsuit,” he joked.

Padma and Andy’s friendship isn’t a huge surprise, considering they both are affiliated with the Bravo network. In fact, it was rumored that the model was the first from the network to meet Andy’s son, Benjamin, back in February.

In addition, other fans sent their love.

“It doesn’t matter what you wear you always look stunning,” declared an admirer.

“Omg I use [sic] to have something so similar and loved it!” exclaimed a follower.

“One of the FEW that can make denim look good,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Moreover, Padma shared another update on December 7. She was seen rocking another outfit with denim. This time, she paired her jeans with a black bra. The bombshell also wore a sheer black shirt, which she left unbuttoned and brushed to the side. The top had flowy sleeves. She stood facing the camera but looked to her right for the photo with a hint of a smile on her face. She wore her hair up in a messy bun.