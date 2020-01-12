WWE Rumors: Superstars In NXT And At The Performance Center Told To ‘Be Ready’ For ‘WrestleMania’

WWE wants any and every superstar to be prepared for the biggest event of the year.

Even though the Royal Rumble is just a couple of weeks away, WWE is already preparing things for WrestleMania 36 in early April. As it’s true that it is the biggest wrestling show of the year, things are happening a bit different in 2020 as planning isn’t quite as full steam ahead as usual. Rumors are now starting to swirl that anything could possibly happen and superstars in NXT and at the WWE Performance Center have been told to “be ready.”

The start of a new year is usually when WWE begins truly preparing for the big pay-per-view as the “Road to WrestleMania” officially begins. Even though the plans aren’t always revealed right away to the fans, things are circulating backstage and ideas are being cemented into place.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, plans for this year’s WrestleMania are said to be “refreshing” yet “frustrating.” This is due to not much being set in stone and a lot of plans actually being up in the air with less than three months to go until the big day.

It appears as if WWE is keeping every option open this year, and Fightful Select, by way of Ringside News, is reporting that things are “wide open in many regards.” As of this time, there isn’t a run sheet or “anything related to that yet” set up by the promotion.

A number of people at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando have actually been told to “be ready” which could mean so many things. There is the idea that one of the major spots on the card could end up going to someone in NXT and not just Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

Once the Royal Rumble is over on January 26, 2020, the superstars in the main event title matches should be known. Of course, that could all be altered with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar actually being in this year’s match and having a chance at winning the coveted spot.

While the backstage attitude has remained positive during the build-up to WrestleMania 36, it may soon turn to panic if something isn’t locked in soon. It could be that WWE is waiting to see who remains on a hot streak or popular with the fans before booking their big matches.

As the days go on and there is still not much planned for WrestleMania 36, it could lead to more frustration and stress in WWE. On the other hand, there is the idea that they are looking to push fresh talent and superstars who usually aren’t in the spotlight. All that is known is that everyone simply needs to be ready.