Sofia Richie Shares Sweet Moment With Dad Lionel Richie In New Instagram Post

Sofia Richie shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. The update had three images in total and showed a sweet moment between her and her famous dad, Lionel Richie.

Sofia was photographed while posing against an elaborate gate in a chic outfit. The model wore a black shirt and pants, along with a leather jacket that had a branded lapel with Alexander Wang’s name embroidered on top. She added a pop of bright color to her look with her red shoes. The heels had an eye-catching ribbon accent, which was wrapped around her ankle multiple times.

The stunner accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one of which was longer than the other. Sofia wore her hair down in a middle part, her soft waves framing her face.

The first photo showed just Sofia. She extended her right leg out to the front and left her hands by her sides, parting her lips for a sultry look.

The second and third photos revealed what was happening behind the scenes when the shot was taken. It turned out that Lionel was there, along with a friend. The singer stood under an archway and held his phone with both of his hands, while the friend held a portable light, which he shone onto the model.

The final image was of the trio standing around to look at the photos that Lionel took. He was caught mid-smile as he pointed at the screen. Sofia also smiled while glancing at the phone.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their love for both the model and her dad.

“You will be forever able to rock everything you wear,” declared an admirer.

“Stop im living for this bts,” gushed a follower.

“You and your daddy are so cute,” raved a fan.

“Ok so i need Lionel Richie in my life,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Sofia doesn’t share updates with her dad very often, but it’s clear that her followers were loving the family dynamic.

And speaking of Lionel, it was reported on December 4 that he has apparently finally “accepted” Sofia’s relationship with Scott Disick. It was rumored for some time that the legendary singer wasn’t overly enthused over the pair dating one another. Some of Lionel’s objections reportedly included the age difference, along with Scott’s history of being a partier. However, the couple spent Thanksgiving with the singer, who is warming up more to Scott. Only time will tell what will come next.