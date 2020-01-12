Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Flew Their Dogs To Canada Ahead Of Bombshell Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly flew their dogs to Canada ahead of the announcement that they’d be “stepping back” as senior royals.

The Daily Mail reports that Megan’s pet beagle Guy, who she adopted long before she started dating Harry, and the couple’s black labrador flew with the family when the Sussexes left Britain for their six-week break in November of last year.

According to The Mail, royal sources confirmed the pets’ arrival in Canada. They also report that neighbors have spotted the black labrador on the Vancouver property where the duke and duchess have been staying.

The palace insiders have also speculated that the dogs’ relocation was a clue that Harry and Meghan planned to radically change their work and living arrangements as they relate to their roles within the royal family.

‘Both the duke and duchess adore their dogs and Guy has already been relocated from Canada to London once when Meghan moved over,” the insider said. “She wouldn’t have considered a move again for him if it wasn’t going to be at least semi-permanent.”

For Guy, it’s something of a return home. As Cheat Sheet reports, Meghan adopted him from a shelter when she lived in Toronto during her long stint as an actress on Suits. But like Meghan, he’s originally from the United States. He was originally rescued from the U.S. by a Canadian charity called A Dog’s Dream. Not much is known about the royal couple’s black labrador other than the fact that it’s a female pup. Meghan and Harry haven’t released her name but People Magazine reports that she’s been a part of their lives since the summer of 2018.

Meghan had an older dog named Bogart before she moved to London but he had to remain behind because he was too old to make the trip to the U.K. So, He was given to friends of Meghan’s, People notes.

As The Daily Mail reports, Meghan has already returned to Canada after the Sussexes short-lived return to London. So, based on their article it means that she has reunited with the family pets. Harry is set to join her after some scheduled engagements in the U.K.

CNN reports that he will also attend a meeting on Monday with Prince Charles, William and the Queen to finally hammer out the details of the Sussexes decision to fundamentally transform their royal roles. The meeting will take place at the Queen’s estate at Sandringham.