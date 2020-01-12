Lydia Farley Flaunts Perfect Physique In A Tight Turtleneck Top And Jeans As She Holidays In Spain

Maxim model Lydia Farley has been holidaying in Spain and is posting a lot of pictures from her trip on Instagram lately. On Saturday, the hottie took to her page and shared yet another sexy snap to completely wow her fans.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a tighter-than-skin, gray turtleneck top that perfectly accentuated the model’s beautiful curves. She paired the top with black jeans to keep her look chic.

In keeping with her signature style, Lydia opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that provided the model’s face with a flawless finish. She also applied a tinge of nude blusher and eyeshadow, nude lipstick and defined eyebrows. The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders.

In terms of jewelry, Lydia opted for hoop earrings, a dainty gold pendant, and a silver watch.

To strike a pose, the model stood in the balcony of a building, against the backdrop of some trees. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Barcelona, Spain. The model, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the caption, Lydia wrote that her top was from the American online clothing brand, Yoins. She also provided her fans with a discount code to make a purchase.

To her fans’ delight, the model posted not one, not two, but three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first snap, Lydia looked straight into the camera, flashed a smile and held her hair. In the second one, she placed one of her hands on the railing and leaned a bit forward while looking straight into the camera. In the third and final snap, she struck a pose similar to the first pic but this time, she slightly tilted her face.

Within six hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 460 comments which shows that Lydia is not only quite popular on the photo-sharing website, but she also doesn’t have to show off skin in order to attract her fans’ attention.

“Gorgeous! Have an absolutely awesome and lovely weekend,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re literally gonna kill someone with your beauty,” wrote another.

“I love your smile,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the hottie out on a date.

“Pretty!! I am also in Spain right now. Would you like to go out with me?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “goddess,” and “perfect” to praise the model.