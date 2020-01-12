David Dobrik Shuts Down Tana Mongeau Dating Rumors, ‘Are Y’all On Crack’

David Dobrik is certainly not dating fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

David Dobrik and Tana Mongeau are both big-name YouTubers with a massive fan base. Dobrik is currently single while Mongeau is reportedly in an open marriage with fellow celebrity YouTuber Jake Paul. Despite Mongeau supposedly being off the market, some publications stirred up rumors that she might be secretly dating Dobrik. He shut that rumor down in one short and to the point tweet, according to BuzzFeed.

On Twitter, Dobrik commented on an article that he was tagged in by Life & Style. The article promised the full scoop on Dobrik and Mongeau’s alleged relationship and included comments Mongeau has made about the vlogger in the past. “So are y’all dating or what…,” the publication captioned the tweet.

Dobrik’s simple response was “R y’all on crack.”

There is obviously nothing romantic going on between 21-year-old Mongeau and 23-year-old Dobrik. However, Dobrik has actually been married in the past. In fact, it’s only been two months since he was officially divorced from his ex-wife Lorraine Nash. Unlike most divorce stories, Dobrik’s divorce was nothing but lighthearted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik married his best friend Jason Nash’s mother as a joke for his vlog. Nash had previously made a joke about Dobrik never getting married or finding love. Thus, Dobrik decided to retaliate upon him in the most hilarious way by proposing to his 75-year-old mother who agreed to partake in the joke.

The pair then flew to Las Vegas to get officially married and then jetted off to Hawaii for a honeymoon. After that, they returned to Dobrik’s residence in Los Angeles to inform Nash of what they did and so that Dobrik could tell him that even though Nash was 45-years-old Dobrik was legally his stepfather. Luckily, Nash thought it was hilarious.

After Dobrik’s marriage to Lorraine, he posted a photo of himself in a tux standing alongside his new wife in a wedding dress.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother. So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room,” was Dobrik’s comedic caption.

In November of 2019, Dobrik officially signed off on divorce papers and became a single man again.

“After a long few months, I officially signed the divorce papers to my wife, Lorraine. Jason your mother was a real treat. With that being said I also reactivated my @bumble account and I’m ready to start swiping,” he said.