Carmella Rose Prances In A Thong Bikini At The Beach

Carmella Rose posted a sizzling new Instagram video to her page today. She was seen prancing in a thong bikini at the beach.

The swimsuit was light blue. The bottoms had a high-rise cut in the back, which left her booty on display. The side ties fell down her upper thighs. The bikini top was matching and clung to her chest.

The model wore her hair down for the shot and looked extremely happy in the clip. She sported white dangle earrings which popped against her dark hair.

The video began with Carmella standing with her back angled towards the camera. She popped her left knee and glanced over her shoulder. She gave a wide smile while playing with her hair.

The stunner then turned to face the beach and walked down a few steps. She raised her right arm in the air before sauntering onto the sand. She walked in between lush green vegetation and started skipping a little as she neared the ocean.

Carmella was then seen jogging for a few feet before turning around to face the camera. She raised both of her hands into the air and spun in circles multiple times.

The backdrop was stunning with a pristine beach and blue ocean waters. The geotag revealed that she was at Waimea Bay. It’s located in O’ahu, Hawaii. This clip was a throwback, as Carmella seemingly is feeling a little wanderlust.

The bombshell’s followers headed to the comments section to leave their positive messages. This included a compliment from fellow model, Ayla Woodruff.

“Your body is PERFECT,” she gushed.

Ayla’s comment proved to be popular, garnering over 90 likes.

Others responded to her captions and gave the model their travel suggestions.

“Honduras is the most magical place you’ll imagine. Believe me,” wrote an admirer.

“Iguazu Falls in the limits between Argentina and Brazil or Tierra del Fuego in Patagonia!!!!!” suggested a follower.

“I don’t get the point of TikTok but I love you still,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the beauty shared another bikini pic three days ago. The photo showed her posing outside with snow in the backdrop. Her swimsuit was tan with white accents. She also wore a light-colored jacket, although it fell down her shoulders. Behind her were tall trees and a gazebo.

Carmella wore her hair down in a side part. She gave a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted.

This image was taken at Big Bear Lake in California.