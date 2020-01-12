Selena Gomez Stuns In Sheer Pink Bodysuit & Unique Black Skirt At ‘Dolittle’ Premiere

Selena Gomez turns heads at the "Dolittle" premiere on Saturday.

Selena Gomez looked like a dream as she made an appearance at the premiere of her new movie, “Dolittle.” The pop star posed in front of the cameras on Saturday morning in Los Angeles wearing a stand out ensemble that seemed to depict her fun and unique sense of style.

According to The Daily Mail, Gomez lends her voice as Betsy the giraffe in the movie that comes out on January 17. Robert Downey Jr., the lead star of the new flick, was also on hand at the premiere and walked alongside his gorgeous young co-star at one point as they laughed and had a good time together. The “Look at Her Now” singer dazzled as she confidently stood on the green carpet at the premiere as her photo was being snapped. She opted for an outfit of pink and black, which was the perfect color combination for the Saturday morning event.

The 27-year-old made heads turn in a long-sleeve pink bodysuit that was sheer enough to expose just a hint of her dark bra underneath. She paired the pastel top with a unique-looking black skirt that featured a wide waistband that hugged her petite waist. The skirt was gathered at the sides to cause it to flare out at the hips. The whole ensemble was the perfect fit for Selena Gomez.

The brunette beauty had her hair slicked back into a bun with a middle part. There wasn’t any loose strands at all to bother her face as she enjoyed the premiere. Her jewelry selection consisted of silver dangling earrings and a matching ring on her hand.

In keeping with the pink theme, Gomez had the same shade of color on her eyelids with lush lashes and bright pink lip color. Her nails were kept fairly long with either a white or a very pale shade of grey painted on them.

Selena Gomez appeared to be having a great time at the “Dolittle” premiere as she goofed around with Robert Downey Jr., who looked quite dapper in a blue velvet suit and and sneakers. On her Instagram, Gomez posted a few photos with her co-star and also of herself sitting in the L.A. theater with a box of popcorn in her lap. She is also seen posing with a giraffe statue made out of grass.

The songstress just dropped her new album, “Rare,” on Friday and she also shared a few sultry photos on social media from the music video. Selena Gomez has lots to celebrate with new music and this new movie as well.