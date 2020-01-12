Olivia Culpo Stuns In Voluminous White Skirt And Crop Top

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo treated her 4.5 million Instagram followers to a stunning triple Instagram update in which she modelled a breezy, beautiful ensemble. The beauty didn’t include a geotag on the post, so fans couldn’t tell where exactly the shots were taken, but she stood near the ocean in the series of photos.

Olivia tagged three accounts in the caption of the post: Aje, a fashion house, Janessa Leone, a designer based in Los Angeles, and Revolve, a brand that she has worked with previously. She posed on a grouping of rocks, just off what looked to be a wooden walkway. Several tufts of greenery were visible amongst the rocks around her, and the area had a breathtaking ocean view.

For the shots, Olivia rocked a high-waisted white skirt. The skirt was a midi length, and had a tiered ruffled detail that added a feminine vibe. She paired the skirt with a white crop top that likewise had some major volume. The crop top obscured her cleavage, as it had a high neckline and plenty of volume in the chest and sleeves, but it showed off her slender forearms and toned stomach. She finished off the ensemble with a straw hat that had a black band, and a patterned purse in neutral tones. The brunette beauty went barefoot for the photos as she balanced on the rocks.

In the first snap, Olivia gazed down with a serene expression, while in the second snap, she pursed her lips and looked straight at the camera for a playful shot. Her skirt blew in the gentle ocean breeze, giving the whole photo a magical vibe.

In the third and final snap, Olivia turned her back to the camera as she navigated the rocks. From the alternate angle, fans could see that the skirt was slightly longer in the back than the front, and the delicate white fabric skimmed the rocks.

Olivia’s fans absolutely loved the triple update, and the post received over 27,000 likes within just 54 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Stunning,” one fan simply said.

Another follower positively showered Olivia with compliments, and said “you are so gorgeous, breathtaking, amazing, stunning, beautiful, sexy, pretty, and lovely.”

One fan loved the ensemble, and commented “such a pretty outfit.”

While this particular ensemble covered up much of Olivia’s toned physique, she has also showcased her curves for her eager Instagram followers previously. Recently, the stunner from Rhode Island shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a red bikini as she did a puzzle.