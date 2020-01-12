Blac Chyna Shows Underboob In Eye-Catching Outfit On Instagram

Blac Chyna shared a revealing new Instagram photo with her followers today. The model was seen showing her underboob while rocking an eye-catching outfit.

The look consisted of a matching jacket and pants. They featured an elaborate design, which included geometric shapes and lines which were interspersed with abstract squiggles. The garments were white with black lines throughout and featured bright blue accents. The jacket had small pockets on the chest. Blac completed her look with a pair of chunky sneakers. The shoes were white and blue.

Meanwhile, the stunner posed in front of a bright yellow backdrop. This contrast in color meant that the model stood out in the shot.

And although she wore a jacket and pants, she opted to go shirtless and braless. This meant Blac’s right chest was exposed in the shot, although she censored it with her left hand. However, this still left her underboob on display. The angle of her pose also revealed the lettering tattoo on her chest, along with the larger pieces on the right side of her ribs. Her light manicure could also be seen.

The bombshell stood with her right leg propped out in front of her. At the same time, she placed her hand on her hips.

Blac wore a light blond wig for the occasion. Her locks were worn down in a middle part and brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup included a dramatic cat-eye, dark eyeliner, and glossy lipstick. She accessorized with a short necklace.

The photo showed the model from head-to-toe, and she was slightly off-center in the frame. The backdrop also revealed that it was part of the same photoshoot of another Instagram picture she shared two days ago.

The beauty’s fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“This look like A Ghanaian fabric in Ghana nice,” observed a follower.

“So MUCH POWER LIKE LOOKING GOOD ALL DAY,” raved an admirer.

“You can do no wrong,” declared a fan.

“Omg this is fire,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The other photo with the same background showed Blac rocking an entirely different outfit. She opted for a sporty, white lingerie set and thigh-high boots. The boots were arguably the most eye-catching part of her look, as they featured snakeskin-print. She placed her foot on the top of a colorful boombox. She wore the same light blond wig and gave a sultry look for the shot. She placed her hand on her forehead and her other hand on her hips.