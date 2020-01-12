David Dobrik’s New Disposable Camera App Secures Over 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik came out with a new app that fans are loving.

Comedian David Dobrik was already ruling YouTube with his iconic and hilarious four minute and 20 second vlogs. Now he’s put out a new smartphone app and found even more incredible success. Dobrik released the app, which is called David’s Disposable, on December 23. Since then it has secured over 1 million downloads and has become an App Store sensation, according to Business Insider.

The app mimics the process of taking a photograph on a disposable camera using the phone’s flash to create retro looking photos that appear as if they were taken right on a Fujifilm disposable camera. The app lets users edit their photos using filters, downloads the pictures to their camera roll and even walks them through printing the pictures. If a user wishes to have their photos printed straight from the app they can get them mailed to them for a $1. Fans are loving the app which currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Dobrik recently discovered his love for disposable cameras and began taking photos of his friends with them and posting them to a separate Instagram account called David’s Disposable. Fans couldn’t get enough of the photos and the account has over 3 million followers. This new app allows fans to take part in the fun.

All in all the app is a simple design but is largely successful due to Dobrik’s intense popularity, as Adam Hadi, a member of the team in charge of marketing Dobrik’s app, explained.

“People are pushing back in this era against trying to be perfect, and you can’t be perfect with a disposable camera. It’s his app. People love David, and this is just another way to interact with him.”

Dobrik’s career has really prospered over the past year as he now has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube, pulling in incredible views for each one of his videos.

Dobrik’s popularity gained him a win in three different categories at the 2019 Streamy Awards. One of his awards was for Best Ensemble Cast which he credits his group of friends for and says is his favorite award to win.