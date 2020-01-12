Martha Hunt Gets Leggy In A Swimsuit On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Martha Hunt, posted a new update to her Instagram feed today. She was seen posing in a swimsuit in such a way to emphasize her long legs.

The model was seen in a muted yellow ensemble. It had an off-the-shoulder cut with one strap, and hugged her curves. Meanwhile, the bottoms were high-cut and left her hips showing.

Martha posed outside on the side of a white building. She sat on the edge of a low wall, and leaned back on her arms. At the same time, she extended her right leg in front of her, with her feet resting on the red plush seating below. She also bent her left knee and placed her foot on the ledge.

The stunner gave a sultry look for the camera, all while giving a pout. Her hair was down in a middle part, and looked a little tousled. The attention was all on her figure, as she kept things simple with no visible accessories.

Behind Martha was a scenic, tropical view. Palm trees could be seen on the left side of the frame, while the blue ocean was in the backdrop. The photo was taken on a semi-cloudy day, with wispy clouds obscuring the light blue skies here and there.

Fans took to the comments section to gush about the blonde’s good looks.

“Rawr indeed Queen! Talk about a serve,” raved a follower, referring to her captions.

“Legs for days,” declared an admirer.

“Hi im obsessed with you,” admitted a fan.

“She about to be a wifey,” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s hard to know all of the details of her engagement, considering that she only revealed her new relationship status a couple of days ago. According to People Magazine, Martha had been dating her now-fiancé, Jason McDonald, since 2015. He is a photographer, and they apparently met on a shoot. Fans will have to wait and see if the VS Angel will keep people in the loop during the wedding planning process.

In addition, Martha shared another Instagram photo set a week ago. She was seen posing in a swimsuit again, except this time, she opted for a black bikini. There were three images in total, all which showed the bombshell posing inside a cave. She found an opening where light streamed in, and struck several poses. The first photo was of her standing on a rock with her hands placed on either side of the cave walls.