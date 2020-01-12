‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Flashes The Flesh In A Gray Maxi Dress On Instagram

American Playboy model Bryana Holly recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her legions of admirers with a very hot, yet glamorous snapshot.

In the picture, the 26-year-old model could be seen dressed up in a long, gray maxi dress that featured a backless, halterneck design. The revealing ensemble not only perfectly accentuated the model’s enviable curves but it also allowed her to show off major sideboob.

The model decided to opt for minimal makeup, which featured a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and defined eyebrows. The hottie accessorized with a black bow on her head while she styled her blond tresses into soft waves and allowed them to fall over her back. To keep it simple, yet classy, the stunner decided not to wear any jewelry.

Bryana, who became more popular on Instagram for being X-Men: First Class star Nicholas Hoult’s girlfriend, sat on a gray settee against the backdrop of a luxurious room. She, however, neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in her caption. Therefore, the place where the snap was captured could not be known.

To pose for the snap, she straightened her back and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Bryana informed her fans that her dress was from Lurelly, which is an L.A.-based luxury clothing brand. She also tagged her makeup artist, Nia Joy, in the post to give her a shout out.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 76,000 likes and over 520 comments which shows that the mother-of-one is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her pictures tend to go instantly viral.

While most users commented on the model’s hot body, many also praised her for her sense of style and graceful personality and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Damn!! You are absolutely stunning, Bryana,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Amazing outfit, you’re looking good as always. Love you,” another user chimed in.

“You’re my favorite model. The prettiest person ever!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Bryana for being flawless.

“Omg, you are drop-dead gorgeous! Seriously, you’re the most beautiful person alive! Absolutely perfect!”

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Bryana’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Josephine Skriver, Olivia Brower, Kylie Rae, and Roxy Horner, among others.