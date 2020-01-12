Hunters Found A Strange Human Grave Prior To Jennifer Dulos’ Disappearance

It looked as if someone was preparing to bury a body.

There has been a frightening new detail released in regards to the case of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, who police believe is dead. Shortly before Jennifer officially went missing, local hunters made a strange discovery at the Windsor Rod and Gun Club in East Granby, Connecticut. It was what was determined to be a human grave, but there was not yet a body in it, according to The New York Times.

The hole that was discovered was about 6-feet-long and 3-and-a-half feet deep. Inside of it was a tarp as well as lime which is often associated with decomposition of dead bodies. But there were no human remains in the hole. After Jennifer disappeared, the club member that discovered the hole went back to it, only to find that it had been filled in and covered up. He then alerted authorities.

Police searched the hole but they found no remains and the lime and tarp were both gone. They did note another peculiar detail about this specific area. The gun club where the grave was found was established by a man named Kent D. Mawhinney. Mawhinney was the friend and former lawyer of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband. In addition, cell phone data shows that Mawhinney was near the area of that gravesite one week after Jennifer disappeared.

While Fotis Dulos walked out of court this afternoon, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis (yellow jumpsuit ) walked into a local hospital after posting her bond. The details tonight on Eyewitness News starting @ 4:30. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/uJ8vTRpp07 — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 9, 2020

Fotis, as well as his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis, has been a suspect in this case since the beginning. However, Mawhinney’s alleged involvement is news to the public. Police believe Mawhinney could have been working with Fotis and even have dug that graves site for him.

Fotis was charged this week for murder, felony murder and kidnapping. He also faces charges of interfering with the investigation and tampering with evidence. Troconis and Mawhinney were also charged, each of them for conspiracy to commit murder. Police believe that Fotis was the one who actually killed his estranged wife but that he was assisted by Troconis and Mawhinney with the disposal of the body.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis’ bail was set at $6 million. He has already paid and been released.

“We are looking forward to the process of now defending this case going forward in court,” said one of Fotis’ lawyers Kevin Hunter.

Prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, she and Fotis were in the middle of a messy divorce and custody battle. She had previously spoken about her fear that her husband would do something to get revenge upon her for filing for divorce.