Jennifer Lopez Shares Throwback Snap In Black Leather Look On The ‘Hustlers’ Set

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez thrilled her 109 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that paid tribute to her iconic Hustlers character, Ramona. The bombshell stood in front of a wall covered in an art deco black and gold print, and a neon yellow ‘Champagne Room’ sign hung above her head.

Jennifer rocked a black leather look that showcased her incredible physique. Though the photo was cropped just below her hips, so her incredible derriere and sculpted legs weren’t visible in the shot, the leather ensemble clung to her curves and flaunted her upper body to perfection. The look had a high neckline, so her cleavage was hidden, but the leather appeared so tight it looked painted on. A row of embellishments went along the bodice in a wavy pattern that emphasized her hourglass physique.

Jennifer’s long locks were down in a voluminous blow out, and her makeup was glamorous and flawless. The stunner had glowing skin, nude glossy lips and long lashes for the sexy snap. Her lips were slightly parted and she gazed off into the distance in the picture, looking stunning.

In the caption of the post, Jennifer expressed her gratitude for the awards that she won for her role in Hustlers— and there were many, many awards. The caption was packed with different film festival and group awards that different judges granted Jennifer for the role of Ramona, and she finished the grateful post by stating it was “time for some champagne.”

Jennifer’s fans loved the snap, and the post racked up over 817,800 likes within just one day. Model Doutzen Kroes also gave the post a like, and many of Jennifer’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Hustlers co-star Lili Reinhart was one of the many people who left a comment on the post, and she stated “you deserve it all” followed by two star emoji and two diamond emoji.

Another fan, who just got around to watching the flick, said “watched it today. Loved the character you played.”

“We’re so proud of you queen,” another follower added.

“You earned it mama you worked SO HARD for this role and KILLED IT about time you got the recognition you deserve baby,” one fan said.

Jennifer continues to sizzle in every project she undertakes lately. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a few pictures from a recent campaign she shot with Versace. The campaign featured shots of Jennifer in several plunging looks that emphasized her ample assets, and she looked smoking hot in every single shot.