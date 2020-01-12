Haley Kalil Shows Underboob In A Blue Bikini Top & Shares Exciting News

Haley Kalil shared a new Instagram update today. It consisted of two videos, one which is new and another which was taken three years ago. The bombshell was seen showing her underboob in the first clip. She rocked a light blue bikini top for the occasion. But that wasn’t all, as the captions revealed her exciting news — she is going to be part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year.

The first video was a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the SI photoshoot. Haley was seen posing at the beach along the shoreline. She wore a light blue bikini top with thick straps on top. It had a cropped cut, so her underboob showed whenever she raised her arms.

At the beginning of the clip, Haley was seen standing with her legs wide apart. She bent her left knee and extended her other leg behind her. At the same time, she raised her hand and placed it on the side of her head. Haley then proceeded to lower her hands by her legs, at which point the water came in. She managed to stay in character for a while, but was seen bending over in mid-laugh as the water knocked her off her balance.

On the other hand, the second video was Haley’s submission to SI. It was obviously a successful one, considering that the model has been shooting with the magazine for three years.

The beauty’s adoring followers rushed to the comments section to send their congratulatory messages. After all, there’s never a guarantee that a model will be invited to return for another issue of the swimsuit magazine.

“So bomb! Can’t wait to see the final pics,” gushed a fan.

“Congratulations on being in si swimsuit issue 2020,you’re going to be awesome in it. Can’t wait to pick up the issue when comes out,” wrote an admirer.

“What is it with girls from Minnesota! I spent 24 hours in Minneapolis in 2011, and noticed that the city has some absolutely beautiful women like you Haley!” exclaimed a follower.

“Smoke show! You make me want to audition for a 3rd time!” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Haley shared another update on January 2. She was seen rocking another bikini, this time a black one. The top was arguably a little too small, as her sideboob peeked through. Meanwhile, her bottoms had very thin straps that rested high on her waist. This picture was taken at the ocean with the stunner standing in knee-high waters. She placed her hand by her forehead and gave a flirty smile.