Demi Rose Gets Sexy In Barely-There Bikini

Demi Rose‘s 12 million Instagram followers were treated to a gift from the British model in the form of a sultry video of the brunette bombshell in a minuscule light pink bikini. Demi Rose posted the video clip modeling the Fashion Nova swimsuit onto her Instagram story on Saturday, January 11.

In the video, the model flaunted her hourglass figure in the dusty pink two-piece, showing off her toned physique and taut stomach. The high-waisted bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, which accentuated her flirty figure even more. Her cleavage was so voluptuous in the skimpy, tight-fitting top that she almost spilled out of it.

As she posed seductively in the video, she went from a full-body shot to a more up-close look, which allowed fans to see her makeup.

Demi Rose wore icy highlighter on the top of her cheekbones, which made them shimmer in the sunlight. The highlighter was accompanied by a swish of pink blush. Her eyebrows were perfectly arched and shaped. Her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in beachy waves.

Her eyes were done-up in a cat-eye look, her lashes curled and fanned out. Her pout was glossed with a mocha color.

She wore a simple diamond ring on her middle finger. Her nails were painted a sandy shade that perfectly matched her skin tone.

At the end of the clip, Demi Rose puckered her lips and blew a kiss to her followers.

Elsewhere in her Instagram story, Demi Rose shared videos of herself and her friend skydiving when they got back to Los Angeles. She documented the whole process on her story, from the waivers they had to sign to the actual skydive itself.

“No sweat,” she captioned the video of herself skydiving.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Demi Rose has recently been in Mexico, sharing sensuous snaps from the stunning locale.

One of her latest Instagram posts is a slideshow of the model lying down on a canopy bed in nothing but a tiny crocheted bikini. Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the star. Those images garnered more than 460,000 likes and 3,620 comments at the time of this writing.

Another slideshow showcased Demi Rose’s nude figure and curvy derriere, as she posed completely naked while sitting on a wooden swing. In the video in that set, the model looked coyly over her shoulder as she swung gently, her feet grazing over the hot tub she was above.