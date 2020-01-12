Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Is Dripping Wet In Her New Instagram Snap

Brazilian fitness model Bru Luccas loves teasing her fans with steamy snapshots of herself wearing skimpy outfits. The bombshell has a flawless figure and enjoys flaunting it on Instagram, regularly.

Her latest share shows her soaking up the sun in Miami Beach, Florida while wearing a bikini patterned with orange, white, and black stripes. She didn’t reveal who designed the swimsuit, but her followers all seemed to agree that she looked jaw-droppingly good in it.

For the photograph, Bru posed by perching her curvaceous booty on a wooden post. She looked down at the sand beneath her feet and relaxed one hand across her dripping wet thigh.

The brunette appeared to have just gone for a swim, evidenced by the fact she was soaking wet from head-to-toe. Her long dark hair was slicked back against her neck. Her small bikini top flaunted her busty chest and revealed her killer set of abs. Bru’s equally tiny bottoms highlighted her peachy rear end and toned thighs.

While the swimwear was eye-catching thanks to its colorful pattern, the model’s all-over tan was even more appealing to many. The Miami sun seemed to be doing wonders for Bru’s bronzed skin.

She accessorized with a wristwatch set against a wristband that matched the color scheme of her bikini. She also painted her nails a similar shade.

It appeared that the model chose to go natural, opting not to apply any makeup. Her caption indicated that she didn’t even use a filter on the photo.

She tagged the picture with her photographer’s account. He managed to capture the sea of white sand behind Bru, along with the palm trees lining the beach.

In under four hours, Bru’s social media share racked up over 70,000 likes and more than 350 comments. Admirers from across the globe took to her comments section to compliment her curvy body, especially her taut midriff.

At least one person labeled the stunner as their personal “body goals.” A few of Bru’s fans couldn’t think of accurate words to describe the beauty and instead used emoji to express their adoration.

“Beach vibes,” wrote one user, adding two palm tree emoji to their message.

“SO VERY BEAUTIFUL, complimented another person.

A couple of days ago, Bru wowed her fans by wearing a sexy crocheted bikini while posing for a jungle-themed photoshoot. The fitness muse yet again showed off her incredibly voluptuous breasts. That image accrued over 152,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments.