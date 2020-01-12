Larsa Pippen Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight White Bodysuit

The “Queen of Instagram” is at it again as Larsa Pippen has posted a hot new photo to her impressive feed. The 45-year-old shared two new photos to the social media platform yesterday where she donned a black and white unitard that hugged every inch of her body. There wasn’t a loose piece on the garment which was covered in newspaper print and cut just along her bikini line and featured a half-turtleneck.

One photo featured the Kardashian family friend wearing just the unitard, while the second showed her full outfit for the day, where Larsa paired the bodysuit with black leather shorts and thigh-high boots. Larsa finished the outfit with a taupe trench coat which she wore off her shoulders and added a small mini black handbag that could hold only the minimal necessities. The photos featured her brunette locks perfectly curled, as she opted for a smoky eye and nude lip. The bodysuit matched her stark white nails, and even her cell phone cover matched the ensemble, featuring a black and white marble pattern.

Larsa referred to herself as a “queen” in the caption of one of the posts and many fans agreed in the comment section. The bodysuit photo brought in over 28,000 likes, while the full ensemble pic got less attention with 14,000 likes. Combined, both photos had around 500 comments, most of which contained fire symbol and heart-eyed emoji.

“Mind if I read the paper?” one commenter joked.

“I’ll do anything to meet a queen like you,” another follower added.

Larsa was repeatedly referred to as a “queen” in the comment section, while many followers told her to continue to “slay” with her sexy Instagram posts.

Also featured in the pair of photos was what appeared to be the former The Real Housewives of Miami stars bedroom. A crystal chandelier hung from the ceiling, as a rack of desirable clothing could be seen in the background.

According to The Hollywood Life, Larsa received a lot of backlash for her last sexy post on Instagram where she donned a grey bikini. She was called a narcissist in the comment section, and the socialite decided to respond to some of the hate.

When a commenter snarkily asked “Wow!!! Love urself much?” Larsa had no choice but to clap back.

“I do love myself!! you should try it it feels really good!”

There is always some criticism in the comments of Larsa’s posts, but many of the trolls are drowned out by her admirers who keep hoping for more and more sexy pics.