Kaia Gerber Lays On Her Stomach In Lingerie For Sizzling New Instagram Selfie

Kaia Gerber tantalized her Instagram fans today with a new photo. She was seen laying on her stomach in a matching lingerie set.

The model wore a black ensemble. Thanks to her pose, only the sides of her bra and bottoms were visible. Even so, it was possible to note that she wore a thong, with her bare derriere on display.

Kaia was seen inside a bedroom. She lay on her stomach and propped herself up with her arms. The beauty also bent her knees up into the air. She held her phone in her hands, and glanced at the screen while taking the shot. Because of the way that she placed her phone, some of her face was obscured. She seemed to have a hint of a smile on her face. Meanwhile, she wore her hair down and brushed behind her eyes.

Almost everything in the photo was in muted tones, except for her phone case, which was a light turquoise color. The bed that she lay on had a gray platform. The wall behind her was white and decorated with a framed picture. It was of a surfer in the water with mountains along the shoreline. Plus, her mirror was part of the shot, and it was propped against the wall.

The bombshell’s followers left a wide variety of messages in the comments section. This included a message from fellow model, Hailey Bieber.

“Hot girl winter,” she wrote.

So far, Hailey’s comment appears to be the most popular one, racking up over 130 likes in the first 15 minutes.

“Omg yes hottie,” gushed a fan.

“Where is that picture from in the background @kaiagerber,” wondered an admirer.

Others seemingly didn’t approve of the revealing selfie.

“Your mom should be saying ‘no,'” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

It’s hard to know what Kaia’s mom, Cindy Crawford, thinks about the photo. Considering that Cindy has all of the experience from her modeling career, she may not be very surprised by her daughter’s new photo.

In addition, the stunner shared another update two days ago that was also revealing. This time, Kaia posed in a tiny leopard-print bikini top. This picture looked like a selfie too, and showed her glancing down at the camera with a hint of a pout on her face. A bright beam of light made a line on her face, which was outlined in rainbow colors. She accessorized with small, gold hoop earrings.