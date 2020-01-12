Lori Harvey Sizzles In A Black Bikini And A Body Chain

Lori's photo was taken during a trip to Jamaica.

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, set the comments section of her latest Instagram post on fire by sharing a stunning bikini snapshot with her 1.5 million followers.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old socialite caused a social media media sensation by uploading a vacation photo from her Jamaican getaway. Lori was pictured rocking a black two-piece that included a halter-style top with thin string ties and classic triangle cups. Lori added a tag to her post identifying her bikini as a Christian Dior design, which was further evidenced by the sparkly “C” and “D” embellishments attached to the neck ties above the top’s cups. Lori’s voluptuous cleavage was spilling out of the sides of the skimpy garment.

Lori’s matching bikini bottoms featured a tiny triangle front that sat down low on her toned torso. The garment’s string ties were pulled up high on the curvaceous bombshell’s shapely hips, helping to highlight her enviable waist-to-hip ratio. Her bottoms also featured a metallic “D” embellishment right on top of her left hipbone.

Lori accessorized her designer swimsuit with a delicate gold body chain that was adorned with large green gems and small glittering crystals. She was also wearing multiple diamond stud earrings in each ear.

Lori wore her dark hair pulled back in a tight bun. Her beauty look included dark eye shadow, long curled lashes, a natural nude lip, and warm terracotta bronzer on her full cheeks. The stunning Instagram star’s flawless skin was glowing and glistening, presumably because she had slathered on a moisturizing body oil of some sort.

Lori was pictured casually leaning against the white railing of a balcony with her arms spread wide out to the sides. A forest of palm trees and other lush green plants was visible in the background below her. Beyond the tropical forest, the blue sea stretched out as far as the eye could see.

According to Lori’s geotag, her photo was snapped in Montego Bay, Jamaica. She used the caption of her post to let her fans know that life’s been good to her lately.

In just 45 minutes, Lori’s photo had already racked up 140,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“For the love of god she’s so beautiful,” read one response to her post.

“Lori you breaking hearts. Shine baby. Shine. Living Goddess of beauty and sheer feminity. Classy that’s the difference,” another fan remarked.

“You are soooooooo Sexy Queen,” gushed a third admirer.

Many of Lori’s followers also referenced her rumored relationship with Future. A few of them assumed that she was on vacation with the rapper, noting that her caption is the title of one of his songs. One worried commenter begged her not to get pregnant with the rapper’s child.

“Please don’t be Future’s 7th baby mama,” the fan wrote. “You are young and beautiful be smart.”