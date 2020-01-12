Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Pert Booty In New Instagram Snapshot

Instagram sensation Niece Waidhofer is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media. Knowing that fans love to see her lingerie pics all the time, she never disappoints them and posts hot snaps almost every day.

On Saturday, January 11, the hottie shared yet another sexy picture where she could be seen rocking a black lace lingerie set, one that struggled to contain her enviable assets.

To pose for the picture, Niece stood in front of a bathroom mirror and turned her back toward the camera. In the process, she not only put her pert booty on full display but also provided a glimpse of her cleavage to titillate her legions of admirers. The model looked toward the floor and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look

Staying true to form, Niece opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a gray eyeshadow, false eyelashes, lots of mascara and a nude shade of lipstick. The model wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders.

The Houston native decided not to wear any accessories or jewelry items except for her signature black choker. The model wrote a long caption to show off her peculiar sense of humor and since she did not use a geotag with her post, the location where the pic was captured could not be known.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 23,000 likes and over 427 comments which shows that the Texan beauty is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

While most of her fans responded to her caption, many solely focused on the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Jaw-dropping, I might drown in my own saliva if I don’t close my mouth,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Ok! Damn that beautiful booty needs attention (spanking). Good Gawd!!” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful as always. I hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hottie, wrote that he would like to wife her.

“Wow! You are flawlessly beautiful and sexy. Will you marry me, please?”

Other followers used words and phrases like “goddess,” “this a** is phenomenal,” and “divine” to praise the model.

Some of Niece’s fans also opted for a millennial way of expressing their admiration for her and used countless heart, fire and kiss emoji instead of long sentences.