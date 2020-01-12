Ashley Graham Exposes Huge Baby Bump As She Celebrates Hitting The 10 Million Follower Mark On Instagram

Ashley Graham celebrated a big milestone on Saturday. The iconic curvy bombshell now has 10 million followers on Instagram. To commemorate the achievement, Ashley shared a photo of herself in a black tank top with her large baby bump exposed and emblazoned with “10 M” in red letters. Ashley also formed a heart with her hands and placed it over one eye as she smiled broadly for the camera. In the same update, she also included a sped-up video which showed her husband, Justin Ervin, writing the letters on her bump before snapping some photo. The third photo in the series saw Ashley posed with the heart nearer to her midsection as she closed her eyes and smiled.

In the caption, Ashley mentioned that she had a lot to be thankful which seemed to be a reference to her unborn child. She also thanked her fans for their support over the years as her career as a model and media personality skyrocketed. The 32-year-old brunette beauty later added that she couldn’t wait to see what the rest of her journey had in store.

The post accumulated more than 400,000 likes and over 1,000 comments since it was uploaded. In the comments sections, fans showered the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl with compliments.

“You are amazing! Thank you so much for the inspiration!” an admirer gushed.

“I honestly love your energy and who you are it’s so great,” a second commented. “Can’t wait for baby to be announced and be so beautiful. Congrats mama.”

But quite a few of her commenters misunderstood the message written on her belly.

“Hahaha, I’m such an idiot I thought you meant 10 months! Duhhhh” a third Instagram user wrote

“I really thought that you were celebrating 10 months pregnant,” a fourth commenter added.

This is the second time that Ashley has bared her baby bump on Instagram in as many days. In a video uploaded to the social media platform on January 10, she danced to a song called “Baby Mama” by Starkeisha while wearing a partially sheer bra and applying liquid lipstick from her collaboration with Revlon. In the caption, she also hinted that it won’t be long till her baby is born.

“Baby Boy is coming SO soon,” she wrote but didn’t share her actual due date with her Instagram followers.

Nevertheless, the upload proved popular with her fans as it has attracted 3.3 million views and close to 6,000 comments.