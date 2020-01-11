Justin Trudeau Might Have Known About The Sussex Abdication Before The Queen

Though the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from being full time royals may have shocked the royal family and public at large, there is allegedly one person who was not entirely surprised. According to The Daily Mail, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was told about the couple’s decision to move from the United Kingdom. The news that Trudeau was reportedly told before Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles will likely only serve to make tomorrow’s “summit” about the exit plan all the more tense.

One piece of evidence that royal watchers have pointed to is a tweet that they believe shows that Trudeau knew that the Sussexes were hoping to make Canada their home.

“You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” he expressed in a tweet after news broke that Harry and Meghan would be spending the holidays in the Great White North.

Moreover, several diplomatic sources told the British newspaper that Harry and Meghan had confided their plans to Trudeau late last year.

That said, the Canadian government has offered no comment on the matter, and sources in the Sussex camp have vehemently denied that Trudeau knew about the exit plan before the queen.

However, an insider did offer confirmation that the Sussexes were planning to set up base in Canada.

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too,” the source said (via The Express).

“Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage. There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect,” the insider continued.

“But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them,” the source concluded.

It is not surprising that Harry and Meghan would want to make Canada home. Meghan lived in Toronto for seven years while filming her hit television series Suits, and it was also where Harry and Meghan first took their romance public. It would not be surprising that they would open communication with the Prime Minister to smooth over any transition.

Another link is that Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is a fashion stylist for Trudeau’s wife.

Though Trudeau might have known ahead of time, there is one famous face that reportedly did not: President Obama. Though there had been rumors that Obama and his wife, Michelle, had been advising Harry and Meghan on their royal split, The Inquisitr reported that the reports were baseless.