Maitland Ward Stuns In Red Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Maitland Ward stunned in her newest Instagram post. She posted the photo today, and it showed her flaunting her figure in red lace lingerie.

The former Boy Meets World actress has notably changed her career trajectory and is now working as an adult film star. The new update showed her giving a flirty look as she pursed her lips.

The lingerie that she wore was bright red and popped against her fair skin. The bra had jagged edges that followed the shape of the lace. Meanwhile, her bottoms were small and rested low on her hips.

Maitland sat up and faced the camera straight-on and placed her hands on either side of her thighs. The bed that she sat on matched her look, and had white sheets. There was a red cloth that was laid across at the base of it.

The beauty wore her hair down in a side part. Her red locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder. The makeup that she wore included light pink lipstick and mascara, but it looked fairly natural. The actress also kept things simple with no visible jewelry.

Behind her was a window, which revealed an urban landscape. The geotag revealed that she was at Times Square in New York City.

Maitland’s admirers headed to the comments section and left her many compliments.

“OMG red is so you,” declared a follower.

“You are so smokin hot!” exclaimed a fan.

“You are looking absolutely beautiful and sexy,” expressed another fan.

“So sexy but those eyes are killer!” wrote a fourth social media user.

The bombshell previously noted in her prior Instagram update that she was going to be in New York City for an interview with the Tamron Hall Show. She will be on the show on Monday, January 13. The other guests include Oprah Winfrey and Pinky Coles, according to Broadway World. Maitland is expected to discuss her career change. Fans can tune in on ABC to see the interview, and she promised to share more information as it gets closer to Monday.

In addition, the stunner shared another Instagram update on November 11. She was seen rocking red lingerie, except this time, she posed inside a bathroom. Her bra had gold hardware in the middle and on her straps. Meanwhile, her bottoms were made of sheer lace fabric. Maitland gave a fierce and playful look while staring into the mirror. Her red lipstick matched her outfit, and she also sported dark liner on her lower lids.