Pauline Tantot Strikes Sexy Poses On A Couch On Instagram

Pauline Tantot shared a new set of pictures with her Instagram followers earlier today. The blonde was seen striking several sexy poses on a couch.

The model wore a matching spandex outfit. The look was very eye-catching and featured bold lettering. The top had short sleeves and a cropped cut. Meanwhile, the bottoms were equally skintight. The main colors were white, red, and blue. Most of the outfit was black-and-white, with stripes of colors on the top of her chest and on her hips. It was hard to discern the writing, but it alternated between large, all-caps writing and smaller newsprint-like lettering.

The social media update was comprised of four images. They all showed Pauline posing on a couch.

The first photo was all about her booty. She was seen leaning on the couch with her derriere resting on the back of the seat. She leaned forward and tried to grab an empty glass that rested on a plush table.

The second and the last shots were similar. Pauline laid on her back and arched her back slightly. This left her toned abs on display. The beauty glanced at the camera while placing her left hand on her forehead. At the same time, she bent her left knee. The other picture showed the model closing her eyes as she extended her arms behind her.

The third picture was of Pauline laying on her back. She lifted her right knee into the air while covering her face with one hand. And although she rarely smiles in her photos, it looked like she was mid-laugh.

The geotag revealed that she was in Los Angeles, as she apparently traveled there recently from her home city of Paris, France.

Followers took to the comments section to leave compliments for the bombshell.

“@popstantot you’re literally the most beautiful and prettiest girl in the entire world,” gushed a fan.

Others focused on her outfit.

“Nothing fake about this news,” declared an admirer, punctuating their message with multiple fire emoji.

“This looks so good on u,” raved a follower.

“You and the sis are amazingly gorgeous,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Pauline posted another update six days ago that was all about spandex. This time, she rocked a matching white-and-brown outfit. It consisted of a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. The model propped out her right leg while making the peace sign with her right hand. She took the selfie while sticking her tongue out.

The photo was taken inside a gym, and Pauline looked a little flushed from working out.