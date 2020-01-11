‘The Young And The Restless’ Cast Members Hilariously Play Game Called ‘Set It Up’

Viewers love seeing The Young and the Restless behind the scenes, and recently the CBS Daytime drama shared a video of several beloved members of the cast playing a game called “Set It Up.”

The premise was relatively simple. One cast member had to describe a current Y&R set for the other one to guess. However, they had a list of banned words for each place they had to paint a picture of for their partner.

Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) kicked off the fun and games, which took place on a couch on the set of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Amelia wore a gorgeous one-shouldered purple gown, and she had her hair atop her head in a bun. Christian wore a burgundy tuxedo trimmed in black with a crisp white shirt underneath, completing the festive look with a bow tie. The set was Crimson Lights, and nobody had trouble figuring it out.

The other couple was Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell) and Greg Rikarrt (Kevin Fisher). The mother-to-be wore a purple strapless floral gown, and Greg wore a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. He described the set, and Elizabeth quickly guessed the coffee house. Then, he prompted her to say its real name, and she got it right.

Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) and Mark Grossman (Adam Newman) came next. She wore a dazzling tank style, scoop neck silver sparkling gown, and Mark looked dashing in a black suit and tie. Sharon described the set, and Mark guessed the coffee house.

Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales) wore a black lacy dress with a deep v-neck, and she sat with her on-screen brother, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales), who wore a black suit with a black shirt. Sasha gave him a strange clue, “creepy muppet.” Jordi easily guessed she meant Crimson Lights, though.

Finally, Hunter King (Summer Newman) and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) took a turn in the game. She wore a burnt orange dress with a v-neck and a slit on one side, and he wore a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie and white dress shirt. After Michael described it had an indoor and outdoor part, Hunter guessed coffee house.

Other sets the couples described to each other included The Grand Phoenix, Jabot, The Newman Ranch, and Society. While most of the time everything went fine and the actors eventually arrived at the right answer, occasionally somebody used a banned word and received a red “x,” which meant they were disqualified. The show encouraged fans to vote for the most valuable using different emoji.