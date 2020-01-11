Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Shows Off Ample Cleavage Through A Gray Sports Bra On Instagram

Latina model Eden Levine took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 11, and wowed her fans with a casual, yet hot picture.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen dressed up in a gray sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline, one which allowed Eden to treat her fans to a generous view of her cleavage. The model paired the bra with black gym pants to complete her attire.

Staying true to her style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that gave Eden’s face a flawless finish, a tinge of pink blusher that highlighted the apples of her cheeks, a nude shade of lipstick, false eyelashes and lots of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and lots of strobing across her face. She wore her hair down and allowed a few strands to fall over her shoulders.

To strike a pose, Eden could be seen sitting on a chair in a nondescript room. She slightly bent down to expose her assets, winked at the camera and naughtily stuck her tongue out.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Cristianos — a town situated on the southwest coast of Tenerife, which is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The model wrote a long caption to accompany here picture, in which she wrote how she spent her day at the Island by going for hiking and exploring the place. She also mentioned how she slept for 10 hours before her hiking trip.

The curvy model also informed her fans that she has been filming a lot of videos throughout her trip so that she could create a Vlog later and document her experience. She also urged her fans to travel solo at least once in a lifetime because it’s worth it.

Within five hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 7,400 likes and over 150 comments where fans and followers not only thanked the model for sharing her travel experiences but also praised her for her amazing curves.

“You are such a tease,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Have an incredible trip and post lots of photos!” another admirer remarked.

“So beautiful as always and that is a great way to start your day. Have a wonderful time and I’m definitely looking forward to checking out your vlogs,” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Eden’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Gia Marie Macool, Sara Dastjani, and Eri Anton, among others.