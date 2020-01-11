Elizabeth Hurley Is Pretty In Pink As She Raises Money For Breast Cancer Campaign

Elizabeth Hurley is rocking pink for a good cause.

This weekend, the actress turned Instagram sensation shared a series of photos of herself rocking some very elegant pink dresses, accentuating some of the looks with pink shoes and handbags. As Hurley told her Instagram followers, the designer apparel has been part of her campaign to raise money for the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, a charity she has represented for more than two decades now.

The series of pictures was a big hit with Hurley’s 1.5 million followers, garnering thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments, both for her timeless figure and for the cause she is representing.

“Beautiful person inside and out! God bless you!” one follower wrote.

“That is a hot chick,” another added.

Though Hurley made her mark as an actress, she has since found something of a second career as an Instagram model, frequently using the site to model her personal line of swimsuits. Hurley has also parlayed that attention into some good causes, posting about the charity events she has attended or hosted and encouraging followers to support these causes.

The Estee Lauder charity has been one of her longest-running campaigns. As The Cut noted, she has worked with the company for 23 years and connected with many women who have been diagnosed with the disease.

As Hurley told The Cut, she has also learned about the effect breast cancer has beyond the women diagnosed.

“It’s not just the women diagnosed — seeing the trauma it has brought to husbands, fathers, children, and how widespread it is,” she said. “It’s almost impossible not to be touched by it. In this last year alone, five to six of my friends have had breast cancer scares. One in eight women are diagnosed in their lifetime.”

Hurley also noted the strides that have taken place during her more than two decades of advocating for breast cancer awareness. She told the outlet that many women are being diagnosed younger than in past decades, meaning that more women are being checked in their 30s and 40s than before. That has helped lead to a 39 percent drop in mortality rates since the late 1980s, Hurley said.

It’s likely that Hurley’s Instagam post could have been much longer. The actress told The Cut that she has worn “hundreds” of pink dresses over the years as she raises money for the charity, some of which ended up in her closet and others that she borrowed for the swanky events.