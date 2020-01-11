Alexis Ren Puts On Chesty Display In Leopard Bra While Going Makeup-Free In South Africa

Alexis Ren looks seriously stunning in the most recent series of photos that was shared on her page. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Ren has been vacationing in South Africa as luckily for fans, she has been sharing some highlights from her trip with them. In her last Instagram update, the beauty told her fans that she was happy to have gotten some film developed from the trip and in her most recent post, the stunner shared a slew of photos.

In the caption of the brand new post, the model told fans that the images were from a trip that she took earlier this year. In the first photo in the deck, Ren struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant wore her long, dark locks down and straight and let her natural beauty shine through as she went totally makeup-free. The bombshell was only photographed from the chest up but she left little to the imagination, showing off some cleavage in a leopard print bra with a black tank top over it.

To accessorize the sexy look, Ren rocked two gold chain necklaces. In the second photo the in series, the beauty wore the same exact outfit but struck a slightly different pose, leaning her head back and looking into the camera. For the next few photos in the series, the stunner rocked a number of different outfits, showing off her killer figure in almost every single one. It appeared as though the trip was a success and Ren had a big smile on her face in each photo op.

Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 340,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments in just a few short hours. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more gushed over her trip while countless had no words and expressed their opinion in emoji.

“Wow so amazingly beautiful. It looks like you had an amazing trip mama,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Your happiness is shining so damn bright and honestly nothing makes me happier,” a second fan raved.

“So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous. You are one of my favorites beautiful girl,” another wrote, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.