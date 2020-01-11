Hilde Osland Rocks Ripped Jeans And An Angelic Sweater In Snap From New Zealand

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with an incredible triple Instagram update taken from her recent trip to New Zealand. The beauty, who is originally from Norway, commented that New Zealand reminded her of her “homeland.”

In the picture, Hilde stood on a grassy hill that overlooked some breathtaking scenery. As she clarified in the geotag of the post, she was specifically in Wellington, New Zealand, and the view featured a body of water with buildings lining the shores, and more hills in the background. The sky alternated between shades of soft blue and a soft pink, and the lighting was ethereal and had Hilde looking radiant.

In the first snap, the bombshell posed with her body angled to the side. She rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans with plenty of ripped details. A few large patches revealed some of her bronzed skin, including an area on her thigh. She paired the jeans with a simple sweater that was covered in a blue and white cloud pattern with angels printed on it. Hilde looked angelic herself, with her long blond locks flowing down in soft curls. Her makeup was natural and gorgeous, with a peach shade on her lips and a subtle smoky eye.

Hilde spun her body in the second snap so that only her hair and part of her outfit were visible, and just a hint of her cheekbone and lashes could be spotted through her long locks. In the third and final snap, Hilde turned her body entirely towards the camera. She tucked some of her blond locks behind her ear with one hand as the other hung by her side. A soft smile graced her face and she looked gorgeous in the shot.

Hilde tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the first slide of the post, and made sure to fill her followers in on the fact that she was wearing pieces from the retailer in the caption. The blond beauty’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 17,700 likes within just one hour.

“You look amazing as always,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Another fan encouraged her to check out more of New Zealand, and commented “hope you are travelling the south island too.”

“You are an embodiment of beauty charm and femininity,” another fan said.

Yet another follower loved Hilde’s expression in the first snap, and said “a smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.”

Hilde seems to be loving the ripped jeans look lately, and has rocked more than one ensemble incorporating the item. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde paired some light-wash ripped jeans with a yellow crop top for a sizzling snap.