Sydney Opera House Honors Fire Fighters, Other Emergency Services & Everyone Affected By The Brushfires

The ongoing brushfires in Australia have caused the world to take notice and to take action, as all eyes focus on getting Oz back to working order and in good shape. The iconic Sydney Opera House is doing its part as the venerable performing arts venue offers a special tribute to those who have tirelessly worked to help the country during this overwhelming disaster.

This inventive tribute took the form of a gigantic photo essay that had been projected on the face of the structure’s famous sails as of 8:30 p.m., local time on Saturday.

The official Twitter account for the Sydney Opera House talked about those involved in battling the brushfires and why they have been honored in this novel way.

“…we are illuminating the Sydney Opera House sails to show our support for everyone affected by the Australian brushfires. We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly, to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage.”

The projections were created out of images by photographers who captured them during the past three months, according to News.com AU, via Newsweek.

Among other aspects of the crisis, shots on the sails that are surrounded by water show firefighters as they battle the fierce fires that have hit the nation like never before. Other images capture supportive messages, as well as strangers embracing after small victories in the ongoing battle.

One projected image captured a woman who was caught hugging a volunteer firefighter, according to the source. Another picture on Sydney’s most famous edifice had been taken of a sign stating, “Thank You firies.” In Australia, the word “firies” means firefighters and fire workers.

In general, the illumination on the Sydney Opera House’s sails are meant to show support for the vast area that has been affected. This area includes various spots in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia.

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

The statistics are catastrophic. Nearly 25 million acres have burned in recent months. More than two dozen people have been killed, including three volunteer firefighters, while thousands of buildings, including people’s homes, have been demolished.

Meanwhile, as the Sydney Opera House does its bit to boost morale by creating a dramatic art piece dedicated to the cause, ongoing battles to overtake the brushfires persist. In fact, Newsweek warns that certain Australian hot spots are currently dealing with increased threats, especially in New South Wales. This situation, which began last October, could continue for a few more months since the brushfire season typically lasts until March in the land Down Under.