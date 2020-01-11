Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Major Cleavage In Smoking Hot White Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom treated her 8.5 million Instagram followers to a stunning snap that highlighted her beauty — and her ample assets. The particular picture she shared was a selfie, which gave the Instagram update a more intimate vibe.

Rather than finding a full-body mirror, Anna opted to take the shot in a gorgeous circular mirror with a bronze frame and a stand. Anna’s gorgeous face and upper body fit in the snap, although it wasn’t large enough to display the bottom portion of her outfit. In the shot, Anna sat on a surface that was covered with a cozy-looking blanket, and what appeared to be white drapes were visible behind her. However, the focus in the shot was on her radiant beauty.

Anna rocked a white top that had puffed details on the sleeves and a peplum waist. The top also had a plunging neckline that dipped low to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Small white buttons went down the front of the bodice, accentuating Anna’s slim waist. The top had plenty of feminine details that drew the eye to various parts of Anna’s incredible curves. She kept the accessories simple, adding just one pendant necklace that hung just above her cleavage.

The stunner from Sweden wore her long blond locks in loose curls with a deep side part. Her makeup was glamorous and flawless, with bold brows, smoky eyes and a glossy nude hue on her lips. She selected a dark shade for her nail color, which was visible as she held her phone with a marble case to take the selfie.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous selfie, and the post racked up over 6,300 likes within just 8 minutes. She didn’t offer much context for the selfie in the caption, but many of her fans took to the comment section anyway, showering the blond beauty with praise.

“Babe, you are extremely cute, so beautiful,” one follower commented.

Another simply said “beautiful picture,” followed by two emoji.

“You look stunning,” another fan added.

“You always look like a sweet angel, you are so beautiful,” one follower said.

Anna mixes things up when it comes to her outfits, switching between chic neutral looks and figure-hugging workout gear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Swedish stunner wore a pair of baby pink leggings and a white long-sleeved crop top that showcased her toned physique. The photo was taken at the gym, and Anna included a flexing arm emoji as the only information in the caption of the post.