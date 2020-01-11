‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Speaks Out On Split From Teresa: ‘Remember We Were Friends’

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice will not be making the long haul when it comes to their marriage, as it was revealed late last year that the duo would separate. Joe has been deported to Italy after serving his prison sentence for fraud, but he is allegedly working hard to reverse the sentencing so he can return to the United States. Now that he and Teresa are worlds apart and have announced that they will divorce, Joe is speaking out about the split in a lengthy Instagram post.

The emotional post was attached to a somber video that featured old and new photos of Joe and Teresa with their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. Extended family portraits were also included in the video which contained very melancholy instrumental music.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” Joe wrote. “It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.”

At the end of the long caption, Joe added the flexing arm, Italian flag, clapping and pointing emoji. He also hashtagged “family is everything,” “kids,” “awakening,” and “future.” The post brought in over 31,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, none of which came from Teresa herself. The pair had been commenting back and forth on one another’s social media posts since their split was announced, but for now, Teresa is silent on this one. At this time, there were no likes or comments from his daughters either.

Some of the comments included support for Joe and Teresa, while others questioned some of the things the father-of-four said in his caption. On several occasions, followers of Joe debated his comment on Millenials and how they believe in a “joint effort” when it comes to relationships. Some commenters believed that Millenials are far more independent than older generations, but it’s all just a matter of perspective.

Joe and Teresa’s reunion in Italy will air later on on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the couple interacts with one another.

RHONJ airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.