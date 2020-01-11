Angeline Varona Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging, Sheer Bodysuit

The Instagram model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, January 10, American model Angeline Varona shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Miami, Florida, show the law student posing in a bedroom with gray hardwood flooring. The 26-year-old sizzled in a sheer, chain print bodysuit and high-rise button fly jeans from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. Angeline’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bodysuit, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also accentuated her tiny waist and curvaceous thighs. She accessorized the sultry look with a ring, a delicate necklace, and a pair of black over-the-knee boots.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup. The application included subtle contour, pink lipstick, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

The first image consists of the social media sensation standing with her hand behind her head. She tilted her head and parted her full lips, as she snapped the sizzling selfie. In the following picture, she covered half of her face with her hair. The model altered her position for the final photo by moving one of her arms to her side.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Many of Angeline’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“This outfit is so awesome! You look great Angie,” gushed a fan.

“Dang you have definitely left me speechless,” added a different devotee.

“Why are you so perfect? Such a sexy goddess,” said another commenter.

“You’re promoting fashion nova [sic] but it isn’t fair for other women, you could wear a trash bag and you would still look gorgeous, you are what God intended humanity to look like, or simply put in one word, PERFECTION,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Angeline graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Angeline has flaunted her fabulous figure on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a brief Instagram video, in which she wore a low-cut, orange crop top and a matching mini skirt, that left little to the imagination. That tantalizing post has been liked over 79,000 times since it was uploaded.