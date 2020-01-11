American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Sizzles In A Tiny Black String Bikini

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.1 million fans with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen rocking a tiny, black string bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure. The model posed for the snap while sitting on a table, striking a side pose through which she exposed her enviable thighs, sculpted abs and a glimpse of sideboob. She held her cell phone in her hands, left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to melt many hearts.

The picture was captured in a living room but Anna neither mentioned anything about the location in her caption nor used a geotag.

Staying true to her style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, opted for subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Anna’s face a flawless finish, a nude shade of lipstick, nude blusher and eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. She completed her look by wearing her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowing them to cascade over her back and shoulders.

The hottie ditched jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble.

In the caption, the model wrote that she looks something like that by the end of a football season but did not elaborate further as to what she exactly meant. The blond bombshell also informed her fans that her bikini was from the online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within two hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

“You are just goals in every way, I can’t even!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow [surprised emoji] You are so amazingly hot and beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“You are the hottest woman alive and your boyfriend is the luckiest man on Earth,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised Anna by calling her an otherworldly beauty.

“My God. You have a fantastic body and a gorgeous face. You are totally out of this world!”

Apart from Anna’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow IG models and influencers. These included Erica Nagashima, Lace Morris, and Stephanie Naylor, among others.